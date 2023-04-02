Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.59 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

