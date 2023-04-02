Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $200.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $182.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.