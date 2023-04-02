Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Shares of Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) rose 16.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Adhera Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
About Adhera Therapeutics
Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
