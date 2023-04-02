Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio
In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Adicet Bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 290,191 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 700,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after buying an additional 260,705 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,284,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Adicet Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $5.76 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.