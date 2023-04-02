Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Adicet Bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 290,191 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 700,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after buying an additional 260,705 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,284,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $5.76 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

