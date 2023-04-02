adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.10.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

