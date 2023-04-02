adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $121.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
