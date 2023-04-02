Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Down 11.7% in March

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe stock opened at $385.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.65. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

