AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 1,051,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Price Performance

AEON Mall stock opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.38. AEON Mall has a one year low of C$13.88 and a one year high of C$15.50.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. engages in the development, management, and operation of shopping malls. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China and Asean. The Asean segment covers Aeon Malls in Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar. The company was founded on November 12, 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

