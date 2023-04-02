AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 1,051,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AEON Mall Price Performance
AEON Mall stock opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.38. AEON Mall has a one year low of C$13.88 and a one year high of C$15.50.
About AEON Mall
