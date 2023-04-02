Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of A stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.07. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

