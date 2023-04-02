AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Short Interest Update

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 291,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AgileThought Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AgileThought will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AgileThought
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AgileThought in the first quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AgileThought by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AgileThought by 52.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AgileThought by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AgileThought in the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.
About AgileThought
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
