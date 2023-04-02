AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIBRF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AIB Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.28) to GBX 510 ($6.27) in a report on Friday, March 10th.

AIB Group Price Performance

AIBRF opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

