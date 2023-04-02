AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

