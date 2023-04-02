Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

AKBTY stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Akbank T.A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Akbank T.A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Akbank T.A.S.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

