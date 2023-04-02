Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $214.63

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.63 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 150.15 ($1.84). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.90), with a volume of 81,264 shares changing hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The company has a market cap of £11.16 million and a P/E ratio of -484.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.34.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

