Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

