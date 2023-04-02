Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,397,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $52,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Renasant by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.58 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

