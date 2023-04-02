Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $53.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,882 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $53,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

