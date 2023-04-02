Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $53,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

