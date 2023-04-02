Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,443 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.54% of Repligen worth $51,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 88.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.77. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

