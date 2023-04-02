Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 906,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,060.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Alsea Stock Performance

ALSSF opened at $2.33 on Friday. Alsea has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

About Alsea

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

