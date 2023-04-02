América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 25.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

