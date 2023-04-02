American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

