American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Electric Power Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

