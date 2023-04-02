American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Lifted to Outperform at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $234.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $244.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $204.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.34. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

