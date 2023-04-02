AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $42.50 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

