AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells $493,308.90 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AMN opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.42 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

