Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,915,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 2,507,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,159.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.56.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

