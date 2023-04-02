Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after purchasing an additional 417,751 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $197.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $197.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.