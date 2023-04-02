Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Biomea Fusion in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMEA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $918.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

