Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Biomea Fusion in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMEA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 2.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
