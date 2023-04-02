Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollarama Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.67.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$80.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$64.79 and a 52 week high of C$85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,083,686.75. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.