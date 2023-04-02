Analysts Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.37 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Shares of LULU opened at $364.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.76. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.