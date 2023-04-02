Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $75.23

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.23.

A number of analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after purchasing an additional 709,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

