Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$63.11

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.11.

EIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

EIF stock opened at C$53.55 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$38.23 and a twelve month high of C$55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

