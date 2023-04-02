Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 222.14

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 222.14 ($2.73).

MNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.03) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 218 ($2.68) in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 198 ($2.43) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.86. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. M&G’s payout ratio is -3,030.30%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

