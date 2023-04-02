Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $75.37

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.11.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $3,429,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,344,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

