Analysts Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target at $68.33

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($80.65) to €82.00 ($88.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €71.00 ($76.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of PUBGY opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

