Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $13.78

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,132,000 after buying an additional 2,588,678 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 1,110,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

