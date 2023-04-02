Analysts Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $371.05

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.05.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $303.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 184.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

