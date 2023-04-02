Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $37.67

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

