Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Target Price at $47.63

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

