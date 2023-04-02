Analysts Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $87.38

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

