Analysts Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $87.38

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.38.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TER opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
