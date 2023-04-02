Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $6.83

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Transocean stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.90. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

