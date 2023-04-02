Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Price Target at $51.26

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

TFC opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.