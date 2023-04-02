Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Price Target at $135.29

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.29.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in VMware by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 18,858 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.16. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

