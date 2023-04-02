Analyzing Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) & NU (NYSE:NU)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NU and Hut 8 Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $4.79 billion 4.58 -$364.58 million ($0.08) -59.50 Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.53 -$186.77 million ($0.90) -2.06

Hut 8 Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU. NU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hut 8 Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 1 6 0 2.86 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NU and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

NU currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 64.57%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 97.30%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than NU.

Volatility & Risk

NU has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU -7.61% 2.13% 0.38% Hut 8 Mining -150.95% -14.53% -12.67%

Summary

NU beats Hut 8 Mining on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

