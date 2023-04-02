Anees Sabet Buys 102,408 Shares of Peregrine Gold Limited (ASX:PGD) Stock

Peregrine Gold Limited (ASX:PGD – Get Rating) insider Anees Sabet bought 102,408 shares of Peregrine Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,655.98 ($27,103.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 29.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Peregrine Gold Limited engages in the exploration of gold projects in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Pilbara Gold project, which comprises eight granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,547 square kilometers located on the Sylvania Inlier in the south west of the prolific Pilbara region, Western Australia.

