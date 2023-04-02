Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.95 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.30). Approximately 43,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 66,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.30).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The firm has a market cap of £125.07 million, a PE ratio of 557.89 and a beta of 0.76.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

