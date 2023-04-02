Ann M. Hanly Sells 2,627 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $59,816.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

