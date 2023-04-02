Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Anpario Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of ANP opened at GBX 196 ($2.41) on Thursday. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 196 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.51). The company has a market cap of £47.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 316.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.40.
Anpario Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. Anpario’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Anpario Company Profile
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
