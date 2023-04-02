Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Anpario Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 196 ($2.41) on Thursday. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 196 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.51). The company has a market cap of £47.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 316.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.40.

Get Anpario alerts:

Anpario Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. Anpario’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Anpario Company Profile

In related news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.26), for a total value of £34,700 ($42,634.23). In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.26), for a total transaction of £34,700 ($42,634.23). Also, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £4,438.80 ($5,453.74). 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.