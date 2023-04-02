Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE AIT opened at $142.13 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.