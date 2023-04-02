Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 817,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,597,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 220,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

